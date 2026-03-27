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Iran’s Dangerous Perception of Victory
Exclusive: Senior Officials Say Tehran Isn’t Bluffing — It Believes It Is Winning; They advocate targeting energy. Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be…
Mar 27
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Nadav Eyal
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Breaking: Trump Pauses Ultimatum and Moves Toward Talks with Iran
Israeli officials say missile launches won’t reach zero even if the war lasts long; Rising Jewish Extremist Violence in the West Bank — and an Unusual…
Mar 23
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Nadav Eyal
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Larijani Was the System. Now He’s Gone.
Exclusive: Israeli security officials say the U.S. Army and Navy, with regional partners, had planned for Hormuz disruption before the war
Mar 18
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Nadav Eyal
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The War of Hormuz?
Exclusive: Israeli official says Washington has warned Jerusalem to prepare for a longer campaign as the U.S. moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Mar 16
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Nadav Eyal
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Missiles at 4:38 a.m., Politics by Noon
Israeli sources lower expectations of regime change in Iran as Netanyahu retreats from the draft-exemption fight — and volatile oil markets are shaping…
Mar 11
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Nadav Eyal
38
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Iran’s New Khamenei and the War’s Critical Phase
“My father chastised you with whips; I will chastise you with scorpions,” as one source describes Iran’s new leader; And then there is oil
Mar 9
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Nadav Eyal
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Iran After Khamenei: The Indicators That Will Decide This War
From collapsing missile capabilities to the possibility of regime fracture, the next days may determine the future of the Islamic Republic. And a note…
Mar 4
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Nadav Eyal
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The Decision to Kill Khamenei - And the Secret Phase B of the War
Assassinating a head of state is rare in the modern era. Why Israel decided the risk was worth taking - and the three very different paths now open…
Mar 1
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Nadav Eyal
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February 2026
BREAKING: The United States Launches “Operation Epic Fury,” Marking a Historic Turning Point in the Middle East
With Israel as an active partner, Washington moves beyond deterrence- targeting Iran’s ballistic and nuclear infrastructure, challenging the future of…
Feb 28
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Nadav Eyal
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The Mob at the Door
The campaign against Lucy Aharish and other journalists reveals how intimidation, racism, and the erosion of civic norms may define Israel’s next…
Feb 26
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Nadav Eyal
65
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What Iran Might Do in War
As the U.S. reaches military readiness to strike, Israel braces for a longer conflict — one in which success in Tehran would be measured by the regime’s…
Feb 20
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Nadav Eyal
95
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They Believe Israel Can Be Destroyed
Herzog’s visit to Australia was more successful than it appeared. Yet it revealed something: the strength of the movement to destroy Israel lies in its…
Feb 13
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Nadav Eyal
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© 2026 Nadav Eyal
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