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Iran’s Dangerous Perception of Victory
Exclusive: Senior Officials Say Tehran Isn’t Bluffing — It Believes It Is Winning; They advocate targeting energy. Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be…
  Nadav Eyal
Breaking: Trump Pauses Ultimatum and Moves Toward Talks with Iran
Israeli officials say missile launches won’t reach zero even if the war lasts long; Rising Jewish Extremist Violence in the West Bank — and an Unusual…
  Nadav Eyal
Larijani Was the System. Now He’s Gone.
Exclusive: Israeli security officials say the U.S. Army and Navy, with regional partners, had planned for Hormuz disruption before the war
  Nadav Eyal
The War of Hormuz?
Exclusive: Israeli official says Washington has warned Jerusalem to prepare for a longer campaign as the U.S. moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
  Nadav Eyal
Missiles at 4:38 a.m., Politics by Noon
Israeli sources lower expectations of regime change in Iran as Netanyahu retreats from the draft-exemption fight — and volatile oil markets are shaping…
  Nadav Eyal
Iran’s New Khamenei and the War’s Critical Phase
“My father chastised you with whips; I will chastise you with scorpions,” as one source describes Iran’s new leader; And then there is oil
  Nadav Eyal
Iran After Khamenei: The Indicators That Will Decide This War
From collapsing missile capabilities to the possibility of regime fracture, the next days may determine the future of the Islamic Republic. And a note…
  Nadav Eyal
The Decision to Kill Khamenei - And the Secret Phase B of the War
Assassinating a head of state is rare in the modern era. Why Israel decided the risk was worth taking - and the three very different paths now open…
  Nadav Eyal

February 2026

BREAKING: The United States Launches “Operation Epic Fury,” Marking a Historic Turning Point in the Middle East
With Israel as an active partner, Washington moves beyond deterrence- targeting Iran’s ballistic and nuclear infrastructure, challenging the future of…
  Nadav Eyal
The Mob at the Door
The campaign against Lucy Aharish and other journalists reveals how intimidation, racism, and the erosion of civic norms may define Israel’s next…
  Nadav Eyal
What Iran Might Do in War
As the U.S. reaches military readiness to strike, Israel braces for a longer conflict — one in which success in Tehran would be measured by the regime’s…
  Nadav Eyal
They Believe Israel Can Be Destroyed
Herzog’s visit to Australia was more successful than it appeared. Yet it revealed something: the strength of the movement to destroy Israel lies in its…
  Nadav Eyal
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