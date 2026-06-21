Between Us

Between Us

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Phil Baker's avatar
Phil Baker
2d

Terrific analysis. Netanyahu has done more to create hatred for us around the world by the way he pursued the Hamas war. His brutality was counterproductive. Then there is the mistake to believe Trump was not going to do to him what he has done to others. Even now Dan Senor somehow believes it’s Trump’s cleverness at work and not what has been evident to most Americans. So much hatred for Obama that he can’t recognize the obvious. Face it, Trump is a racist and anti semite at heart.

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Herb's avatar
Herb
2d

Thank you so much Nadav. I rarely have read a more thoughtful or balanced perspective. Your narrative doesn’t provide any easy answers because of course there are none.

The upcoming election and what the candidates running from the center say and what they intend to do and if they win what they actually will do provides the best hope for a slow and hopefully steady de-escalation of violence and a knitting together again of Israeli society.

The level of trauma that affects many perhaps most Israelis as an understandable result of the past two years needs to be acknowledged and dealt with openly and honestly. That will obviously not happen if Netanyahu somehow prevails in the election.

As an American Jew who worked for months in some of the happiest days of my life as a volunteer at Kfar Aza in 1971 and who mourns the deaths there and elsewhere to this day I can only pray that the extraordinary Israeli resilience that been shown for the past century can overcome the challenges - perhaps larger than ever - that it faces today.

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