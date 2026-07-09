Between Us

Between Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Seal's avatar
Sol Seal
1d

Iran seems unequipped to manage the vast geopolitical influence it has acquired. This destabilizing power is shifting their core strategy, and the explosive consequences are now visible to everyone

Reply
Share
3 replies
Roger Ellis's avatar
Roger Ellis
1d

Hard to understand what the US is trying to do here. Trump just barfs out meaningless words based on how he thinks he is viewed on a given day.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nadav Eyal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture