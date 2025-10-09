Why subscribe?

I’ve been covering Middle Eastern and global politics for over 25 years. I’ve seen U.S. presidents elected, covered wars and conflict, as well as countless Israeli election campaigns. I’ve also wasted too much time on Twitter.

I find there’s more I want to write - and I’d rather do it here, as honestly and as nuanced as possible. Between Us is about Israel, security, the Middle East and the Diaspora. I’ll share analysis, insight, and reflection on the stories I cover, the politics, and the ideas that connect them. I’ll usually write here in the form of a column - part analysis, part storytelling - at least once a week. These pieces may be loosely based on my Yediot Ahronot Shabbat column.

Naturally, most of it will be commentary and stories from Israel - now coping with the long shadow of the Gaza war - but not only that. For more than 15 years, I’ve explored the rise of nationalism and radicalism, and the slow unraveling of the liberal model across the world. I’ve done this by talking to people. Coal miners in Pennsylvania’s forgotten towns, fentanyl addicts in Miami, Syrian refugees crossing Europe, German neo-Nazis, High Tech entrepreneurs, Israeli prime ministers, academics focused on populism, and Serbian war criminals.

From antisemitism to neo-Luddism, these are the forces I’ve written about in my books and the questions I’ll keep dealing with here.

Between Us is about trying to make sense of a world that keeps breaking its own rules - with as much clarity as possible in these cloudy days.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

**Here’s a brief exchange with one of Greece’s more prolific antisemitic authors - yes, he was as charming as you’d imagine.

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