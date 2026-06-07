Between Us

Between Us

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Dan Elbert's avatar
Dan Elbert
1d

1. Eisenkot does not need to establish himself as the block leader, he needs to focus on bringing votes, in particular from the Likud dominated periphery. He is the only one who can do that today. If he has more seats than Bennet, he will probably be PM. The Israeli voter likes to complain that there is no clear, single alternative, but unions and formal party blocks usually backfire, because people vote more against than in favor of. That's why Bennet voters don't want to give their vote to Lapid...

2. Golan and Liberman voters have more in common than just being against Bibi - they want a normal, functioning country.

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R B's avatar
R B
5h

“He is a deep thinker on military strategy — at times it is hard to follow his train of thought once he gets going on military history.” 😂 you’ve got to be kidding me! What’s amazing about your public persona is that it is simply impossible to tell whether you are super manipulative and self-conscious or in fact a totally unselfconscious rube. It’s remarkable.

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