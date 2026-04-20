Between Us

Between Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Goldman's avatar
Howard Goldman
7h

My father, z''l, said that if the Muslims were really smart they would leave us alone and we would destroy ourselves.

Are we trying to lose world support? Can we work any harder to shoot ourselves in the foot? The government's allowing such despicable behavior only encourages the same by our detractors and enemies around the world. And this is to say nothing about how it foments violence against and weakens the diaspora Jewish community.

Reply
Share
Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
8hEdited

I personally condemn all religious intolerance - that which is an imposition of one's religious beliefs on others. Not sure why you would mention Jews going up to the Temple Mount. If that's an example of religious intolerance, it is indeed intolerance on JEWS, not Muslims. In fact, the agreement with the Jordanians was made to ensure a fragile peace, not because there is ANYTHING that should prohibit Jews from the holiest site for Jews in the entire world. It is NOT the holiest for practitioners of Islam - theirs is in the homeland of Arabs, Saudi Arabia. Israel and Jews are always held to a higher standard than others. Acknowledging that Jews are human like everyone else is not what the world wants to hear and will amplify our every infraction while dismissing that of Muslims and Christians against Jews worldwide. Those are the facts.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Nadav Eyal and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nadav Eyal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture