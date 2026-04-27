Between Us

Between Us

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Pumpkin Princess's avatar
Pumpkin Princess
2d

Defeat is an orphan. There is so much spin that even with the excellent reporting I am pretty sure we are only getting a small understanding of the true situation

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victor yodaiken's avatar
victor yodaiken
2d

Has the Israeli government gone mad?

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