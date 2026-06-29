Between Us

Between Us

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1d

I find it really interesting that Jew-haters think they can define what is Judaism and who are the Jewish People. Not once did the interviewer push back against Mamdani. Just accepted his version of who and what are the Jewish People.

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Lisa Reisman's avatar
Lisa Reisman
1d

I still can’t wrap my head around how many smart people and Jewish people support this man

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