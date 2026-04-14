Earlier this week, Ezra Klein offered a case for a more pluralist progressive discourse- one that, in his view, can comfortably include anti-Zionist positions without crossing into antisemitism.

I have much to say about the piece as a whole - first published under the headline “Hasan Piker Is Not the Enemy,” later changed to “This Is Why There’s No Liberal Joe Rogan”.

As to Israel, I find the argument, at its core, hollow. Is there really a shortage of rabid anti-Zionist views in progressive circles - from Zohran Mamdani to many others? Or on the Right, for that matter? If Klein wanted to make the case for a more pluralistic discourse in progressive circles, he might just as well have argued for those who defend Israel—they are the real minority. Instead, he chose Israel because it’s easy, I suppose.

Now Klein urges acceptance of Hasan Piker’s “arguments” - those heavy-duty contributions like admiring Hezbollah’s flag or claiming Hamas is “a thousand times better” than Israel.

What drew my attention was not the broader thesis — I do not think there’s a case to answer — but a single sentence, casually inserted, within a general indictment of Israel’s conduct. That sentence claimed that Israel “used the Iran war as an opportunity” to invade Lebanon, displace more than a million people, and prevent hundreds of thousands from returning to their homes.

Some of the criticism of the Israeli government, in the same paragraph, I share and write about in my own columns. That is not the issue. The problem is the fusion of fact and distortion.

And it matters, because it reflects something deeper: a conversation increasingly detached from basic chronology and attached only to sentiment. Piker’s sentiment, it seems.

As to Lebanon falsehood: With global attention fixed on Gaza, many simply do not know what has unfolded in the north of Israel since October 7. Klein either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care.

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So — here are some facts.