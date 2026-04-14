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Persha K. Valman's avatar
Persha K. Valman
17h

Ezra Klein and his family should spend a month in Kiryat Shmona and then he can have an opinion. A prime example of Luxury beliefs.

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
17h

It's quite simple. Piker espouses overt, hateful, eliminationist bigotry. He might dress it up nicer than Fuentes or David Duke (though his anti-Americanism is more explicit), but it's the same thing - a violation of our universal moral TABOOS.

People like Piker must be ostracized not only out of our mainstream politics (the "big tents") but also out of polite society. This is the only way to uphold these taboos and prevent the hate from becoming normalized and spiraling into violence and anarchy.

This is the playbook we used to marginalize and defeat the KKK, and what we must do today to #MakeTaboosTabooAgain

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