Between Us

Between Us

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Cohen, Jonathan's avatar
Cohen, Jonathan
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In understanding the current situation a good place to start is to understand where American interests coincide and where they differ. Both countries understand the danger of a nuclear armed Iran. While the weapons themselves would pose an unacceptable danger to both countries, the more likely problem is that Iran would then have tremendous leverage with which to blackmail the world.

The difference is about the importance of a significant regime change in Iran to the two countries. An Iran without nuclear weapons and without long range ballistic missiles is a considerably smaller threat to the United states then it is to Israel. With or without rockets, we have seen from October 7 that radical Islam is capable of inflicting tremendous pain on Israel.

While 9/11 and several spectacular acts of terrorism within the US woke people up in the US, the threat from this type of violence is sufficiently rare that a substantial portion of the US believes that the way to handle it is through appeasement. For far too many people the reaction to such violence is to worry about it causing Islamophobia.

Support for Israel within the US has always been part sympathy for the Israelis (and Jews) and part strategic. The October 7 invasion and the continuing Iranian backed and funded relentless rocket attacks on Israel have paradoxically created a strange coalition of appeasers within American politics. On the one hand there are the progressives who trace evil in the world to American imperialism. On the other hand, there is the traditional right wing isolationism that now is being fueled by a view that the source of evil is a Jewish cabal with mythical powers over US foreign policy.

Given the importance to Israel of the strategic alliance with the United States, it is important to understand the real differences with American interests, the most important of which is a profound disagreement over settlement policies on the west bank. Whatever the legal justification for building settlements, no American government has ever supported building Jewish settlements on the west bank. It is seen as an unnecessary provocation and one that complicates American relations with the entire Muslim world.

The outcome of the current conflict is unclear. What should be understood by the Israelis is that contrary to the ravings of Tucker Carlson, the Jews and Israelis do not control American foreign and military policies. Large segments of American society are losing sympathy for Israel and that is not good for Israelis or American Jews. While Israel must make decisions based on their own national interest, that interest includes not pursuing policies that run counter to the interests of the United States.

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