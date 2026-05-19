Between Us

Between Us

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Rami Rinot's avatar
Rami Rinot
2dEdited

There is 40% support for the war with Iran, that never prevented America to fight. There was an even lower levels of enthusiasm joining the battle before WWI and WWII. Iran like many other adversaries misreading America, the American people, and its military might. Trump is doing the right thing here.

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Richard C. Gross's avatar
Richard C. Gross
2d

Iran believes it won the war because it now controls the Strait of Hormuz. Doesn’t that ring true?

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