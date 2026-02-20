What Iran Might Do in War
As the U.S. reaches military readiness to strike, Israel braces for a longer conflict — one in which success in Tehran would be measured by the regime’s survival
How Israel Feels Today
The mood in Tel Aviv over the past 48 hours has shifted dramatically. Television news opens, day after day, with the prospect of an American strike — presented as almost definite. Quietly, many are being called to reserve service. Even the traffic feels a bit light.
This time feels different from previous rounds with Iran over the l…