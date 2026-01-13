Between Us

Between Us

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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
Jan 13

Nadav, thank you again for keeping us informed and being among the very few who still practice journalism! Yes, our press and media continue to focus repeating the same issues all day and night, with only a short comment about what is happening in Iran! Yes, there are a number of troubling events to cover, but the Iran coverage is like a whisper. I pray for the freedom safety and peace for the Iranian people, and may it form a democratic government. May the Mulla's be speedily flushed into the dustbin of history, including the IRGC! Negotiations with them will only keep them in power, and history shows they can't be trusted to follow through on agreements. May Hashem also keep all Israel safe, and protect our Troops and those who will help liberate the Iranian people!! ברוך השם

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1 reply by Nadav Eyal
Adam Rosen's avatar
Adam Rosen
Jan 21

I first heard of you on Dan Senor’s podcast and how grateful am I. Your Substack is worth the paid subscription. You’ve notably pointed out the absence of coverage of events in Iran by media outlets like The New York Times. As a consumer of news, I find that for years most major papers - like TV stations before them - report the same thing. The problem has only gotten worse over time. Your columns here are a breath of fresh air for the brain.

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