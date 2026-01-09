Between Us

Between Us

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Mark Gilbert's avatar
Mark Gilbert
Jan 9

What an exceptional article and summary of not only the courageous efforts by the Iranian people to throw off their chains of oppression, but of the utter silence of the West and how they have flipped the ideals of right and wrong on their moral back side.

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Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
Jan 9

Thank you Nadav: Your post is an appropriate capper to what has been a very long night's vigil. We are grateful for the clarity you provide! Gratefully, Gary

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