Between Us

Between Us

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Lisa Reisman's avatar
Lisa Reisman
Jan 3

Wow! I have listened to you and Amit on Call Me Back for 2 years now. This may be the most shocking story since Oct 7. It definitely puts a few more pieces in place….

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Jacob Harrison (Vivimord)'s avatar
Jacob Harrison (Vivimord)
Jan 3

Failed containment strategy, not moral corruption or complicity. State-level hostage negotiating, effectively. Pay or violence ensues. Israel proposes an increase, effectively saying: "Hey, we can make this work, right?" Hamas gives the impression that it will.

Hamas knew exactly how Israel interpreted the signals; Hamas deliberately reinforced that interpretation; Hamas exploited the restraint itself as camouflage.

This diffuses any notion that the Israeli government welcomed an attack, were indifferent to civilian risk, or were seeking a pretext. The fact that the deception succeeded does not retroactively convert Israel’s restraint into culpability. Warnings from the Shin Bet about the diversion of funds were irrelevant. They did not generate a viable alternative policy. Every plausible option carried a higher immediate probability of violence and worse humanitarian and diplomatic fallout.

The choice with Hamas was pay or shoot, and we've seen how the world reacts when Israel shoots.

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