Between Us

Between Us

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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
Dec 25

The NYTimes, once the paper of record, again shows its now just an activist RAG, with it's highest and best use is to line your dog's inhouse shit box!! A RAG that will doctor photographs to make up a narrative of starvation and post a correction where nobody will see it is another stark and shameful example among many of its journalistic failure, and internal rot!

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zachary narrett's avatar
zachary narrett
Dec 27

An eye opening analysis of the continued efforts to demonize Israel, smear Zionism, and falsify history…brought to a wide public under the banner of the New York Times which readily gives a platform to a so-called Palestinian “moderate” who is anything but moderate.

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