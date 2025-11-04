I wrote this a few years ago in Hebrew.

**

Not sloppy - thorough.

Not slick - brutally honest.

Doesn’t boast about sleeping well at night - his sleep is restless, worried.

Not good at speeches - excellent at execution.

Doesn’t shift blame to subordinates, cronies, or family - takes it upon himself. When the government ordered an operation to rescue a hostage held by Hamas - an operation in which both the hostage and an officer were killed - he immediately convened a press conference. His main message was simple and rare: I am responsible.

Not funny. Not playful. Somber, hesitant. Often angry, yet quick to calm down.

Not a flatterer.

Not good at speeches in English - but strong in building relations with the world; earns respect, loved

Rabin (left) as a young officer in the Haganna, together with Yigal Alon (right)

Not skilled at petty politics - but superb in strategy; Rabin was the first PM to grasp that Iran is the existential threat.

No cigars - only cigarettes. Sometimes bums one.

Goes to the hardest conversations - with bereaved parents, with crowds shaken by terror, and, on the eve of the Six-Day War in 1967, with David Ben-Gurion. The founding father told Rabin that his plans for a pre-emptive strike against Egypt were risking Israel’s very existence. Rabin collapsed soon after, then rose to lead the IDF he had prepared for that war - Israel’s most impressive military victory.

Not arrogant. Say what you want about him - arrogant he was not.

Stands a little aside. Shy.

Believes peace is possible. Risks much for that possibility.

Doesn’t believe staying in power is a value as of itself. Believes in the path.

Paid the ultimate price.

**

You may think all this is past.

But if it is our past, it is part of us, Israelis.

It still lives — and can live again.