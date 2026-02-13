They Believe Israel Can Be Destroyed
Herzog’s visit to Australia was more successful than it appeared. Yet it revealed something deeper: the strength of the movement to destroy Israel lies in its belief that it can succeed
“I hope you’re well,” I wrote to President Herzog on WhatsApp (yes, everyone in Israel is on WhatsApp), “I have friends in Australia who are worried about this visit and about your safety.”
The president answered me: “We are in the ditches and we are fighting. The people of eternity (Am HaNetzach), are not afraid. This is an important visit.”
Indeed, to m…