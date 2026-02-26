The Mob at the Door
The campaign against Lucy Aharish and other journalists reveals how intimidation, racism, and the erosion of civic norms may define Israel’s next election cycle
The most important political story in Israel over the past two weeks — and the one most representative of the currents now at work beneath the surface of Israeli society — has nothing to do with Iran. Not with the state budget. Not with the visit of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not even with Gaza.
It is about an award-winning journalist, a telev…