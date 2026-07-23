Between Us

Between Us

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Lisa Reisman's avatar
Lisa Reisman
1d

At first I was chuckling to read about the crocodiles. But it’s such a complete waste of funds. The religious anti-Zionist right is an existential threat to the state of Israel. As a Jew in the diaspora, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have got to go!!!! How can we in the diaspora help overthrow these two whack jobs???

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zachary narrett's avatar
zachary narrett
1d

The PM gives speeches describing himself as a champion of Zionist unity while allowing to flourish within his ranks, as core elements of his coalition, narrow sectoral interests and extremist agendas that weaken the social bonds he professes to uphold. The contrast between word and deed is glaring.

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