Benny Gantz’s Collapse, Netanyahu, and the Elusive Dream of Israel’s Political Center
How the politician who symbolized national unity fell from 43 projected Knesset seats to zero — and what it reveals about Israel’s political center and the election ahead. Plus, updates on Iran
First, Iran:
While today’s newsletter focuses mainly on domestic Israeli politics, Israel is tracking developments in Iran very closely.
Senior Israeli officials say that most of the protests and the uprising against Iran’s regime have now been suppressed “efficiently and brutally.”
Still, they believe that some form of U.S. action against the regime is b…