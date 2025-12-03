Between Us

Between Us

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Mark Gilbert's avatar
Mark Gilbert
Dec 7

Nadav, They put the SAME OPINION ARTICLE by Rhodes in the NYT Sunday (most read) edition today. I can’t remember the last time the Times posted the same opinion a week later. Is it just to bash it into people’s heads that the Democrats should abandon Israel and the Jews? It makes me want to tear my hair out (the little I have left after the last 2 years). Thanks to people like you for your hard, supportive fair-coverage work.

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Nadav Eyal's avatar
Nadav Eyal
Dec 9

Thanka for pointing thia out Mark. I did not notice they reprinted it.

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