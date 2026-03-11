Between Us

Between Us

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Bob Apfel's avatar
Bob Apfel
Mar 11

One last thought: even our greatest wartime President, Lincoln, needed some wins on the battlefield to continue the war. Despite his unmatched ability to communicate with the American people- despite his Gettysburg Address and his Emancipation Proclamation— he would likely have lost the election in 1864, had Sherman’s army not taken Atlanta, and the history of the civil war and of our nation would have been drastically different. We need to win and that means taking control of the strait of Hormuz and continuing the fight against the Iranian regime.

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Naaji Abukar's avatar
Naaji Abukar
Mar 11

Another great piece Nadav, thank you.

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