Between Us

Between Us

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Jeff Finger's avatar
Jeff Finger
Jan 2

Looking at a Google News search for recent coverage of Romi Gonen , there was nothing from the New York Times, the BBC, NPR, or CNN.

Maybe these organizations did not deem her story newsworthy.

Maybe they suddenly are very concerned about corroborating sources.

Maybe her story did not properly fit The Narrative.

https://www.google.com/search?q=romi+gonen+after:2025-12-01&tbm=nws

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Cynthia Lazar's avatar
Cynthia Lazar
Jan 2

You seem to have hit a nerve by telling the truth. Hamas supporters, filled with violent hatred of an entire people, cannot accept the evil at the core of their project, when it is plainly laid out for them.

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