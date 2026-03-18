Between Us

Between Us

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Bob Apfel's avatar
Bob Apfel
Mar 18

Thank you, Nadav, as always for keeping us updated. The noose is tightening around Iran’s already fragile regime. The fact that Trump has postponed the meeting with China for another month sends a clear message to everyone - especially the regime- that Israel will continue its relentless pursuit of the leadership for several more weeks at least, in addition to degrading even further its military capabilities all across the board. The strait of Hormuz will, one way or another, be effectively reopened because all the incentives compel it, both economically and strategically. It may take some time, but Trump has shown he has the stomach to stick it out and continue the fight and deny the regime the capability of controlling traffic in the strait. And Israel, its indispensable ally in this project against the regime, will be right there by its side.

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Gaylefriend's avatar
Gaylefriend
Mar 18

Such great news! In a world where the MSM repeats their 'losing' storyline, I love the truth. There was a typo that was really a hoot... "Soleimani was killed in a make-shit tent in Teheran" ... A truly prophetic accident! Thank you for your great reporting, Nadav!

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