Israel and the Iraq War: A Lie That Won't Die
Iran’s foreign minister revived this week the claim that Israel drives America’s wars — and what Ariel Sharon told me on a flight back from Washington before Iraq
This week, in a lengthy opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, Iran’s foreign minister offered yet another conspiracy theory, manufactured to explain the massacre of unarmed civilians in Iran. According to him, “plotters” sent by Israel were shooting at peace-loving Islamic Republic security forces in order “to drag the U.S. into fighting another war…