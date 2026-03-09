Between Us

Between Us

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Dan Elbert's avatar
Dan Elbert
Mar 9

The new "Supreme Leader" is not a top religious figure, but either a lead or a figurehead of the IRG. In effect, it seems the regime is transitioning from its religion-based authority - and attached legitimacy - to a more standard, force-based dictatorship. Could the weakening of the religious element lead to more pragmatic approaches, at least toward tge external world?

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Erik Vynckier's avatar
Erik Vynckier
Mar 9

It means: they are not budging.

This war will drag on.

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