Between Us

Between Us

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Ricky's avatar
Ricky
4dEdited

You are a delusional western war monger helping to manufacture consent for the latest attrocity of the most evil empire in history, the white empire of Epsteinite baby raping cannibal capitalists in the US and ‘isrsel’.

I can't wait to see crying in a puddle of your own false sense of superiority when the US is forced to admit yet another humiliating defeat that will reshape the global power dynamic in favor of decolonization and humanity.

The lines have been drawn.

You stand on the side of child trafficking, hypocrisy and greed.

May the gods have mercy on your soul.

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
4d

Everyone is demanding clarity, timetables and much else to lift the fog of war in the service of a, frankly, unprecedented demand for a reassuring certainty that is not possible.

I see President Trump’s opaqueness as deliberate, meant to keep Iran guessing and off balance. I would guess that much of the uncertainty you report is another version of the false narrative of a growing split between Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu that we saw before the 12 War and the unleashing of the current conflict.

Trump has given Iran another 10 days to surrender and has removed (if reports are correct) Iran’s Speaker and Foreign Minister from the “kill list” for now. If they are true believers, though, they simply cannot sign on to the terms Trump is demanding. The new 10 day deadline suggests to me that either some progress is being made or that the Marine and other reinforcements should arrive by then and Day 11 will have the endgame begin. By now Iran should recognize the significance of Trump’s deadlines, its spin about Trump negotiating and then deviously attacking (as if he never set deadlines) is not persuading very many.

The war ends when the IRGC and Basij run out of ways to pay their members. The vast majority will abandon ship at that point. There might be a rump of true believers left to mop up. Even that is not assured. Historically, it’s the difference between the isolated Japanese soldiers who kept fighting in isolation because they never heard that their country had surrendered, versus the feared existence of a “Grey Wolf” Nazi irredentist armed faction - that never came to be.

We can’t know what the future may hold, whether it favors those who would see Trump fail as more important than the West prevail have the resources to stop the war and allow Iran to recover or those who believe in Rule 1 of fighting: when your opponent is down, you don’t let him get back up.

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