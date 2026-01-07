Between Us

Between Us

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Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
Jan 7

Thank you for sharing this thorough briefing, Nadav. Western readers "wish" they never heard of the high-probability of IRGC seizure of power likelihood. If Prince Reza Pahlavi's 08-09 "Iranians Stand Up" event miraculously translates to a somewhat peaceful transition to democracy, then this would indeed be wonderful. The people of Iran are aware of this "event" and that their "showing up" to the Pahlavi event creates greater world awareness & impetus for popular global sentiment to support US & European intimidation of IRGC planners. If IRGC fails to see Iranian (& global) mass support, IRGC will be inclined to seize power and (unfortunately) rush to nuclear statehood. There is no mass outcry from the UN, Arab States, EU members in support of the Iranian people. Western media will look askance at US intervention akin to western medias castigation of US Venezuela intervention. Nevertheless, the least common denominator for Israel, the US, and IAEA is securing all nuclear R&D sites and contents. Sorties to accomplish this would be forthcoming if IRGC power seizure occurs, but Iranians' quest for freedom will likely remain unanswered. No full-scale (Iraq-like) invasion is likely if Iranians fail to "show up" en masse before an IRGC takeover. Lastly, please note the Sunni Islam and & pro-Palestine voices SILENCE regarding the people of Iran. I would urge you to read op-ed pieces in Al-Jazeera today ASAP.

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Jeff Finger's avatar
Jeff Finger
Jan 7

In the video, there are two chants. The first , at 0:10, sounds like it might be مرگ بر خامنه‌ای/marg bar Khamenei/Death to/Down with Khamenei. The second, at about 0:32, is harder to make out.

Are there any Farsi speakers out there who could enlighten us?

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