“I Am Not Just Disappointed — I Feel Betrayed”
An interview with Masih Alinejad — one of Iran’s most prominent dissidents — on the Western elites' moral failure, the regime’s massacres, and President Trump’s looming decision
“Ali Khamenei and his Revolutionary Guards are behaving like ISIS,” Masih Alinejad says. “That is why I call on the free world to treat them like ISIS.”
Last week, I corresponded with Alinejad, one of the most prominent dissidents against the Islamic Republic and a relentless advocate for gender equality and civil rights in Iran. Iranian-born and now in …