Between Us

Between Us

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John Dunne's avatar
John Dunne
10h

Turkey is the problem 🎱

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Dan Elbert's avatar
Dan Elbert
6h

Sadly, we cannot trust anymore that Netanyahu's decisions are led for what is best for Israel and not what is best for Netanyahu.

To me it feels like reckless gambling with a political logic: if it worked, Netanyahu would probably be reelected. Since otherwise his chance is almost nill, why not try? Nothing to lose from Netanyahu's POV.

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