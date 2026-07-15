Between Us

Between Us

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Maria Hanel's avatar
Maria Hanel
29m

Your PM just want`s to stay in Office for the Next 3 months… thats all, relax.

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Mark Adler's avatar
Mark Adler
34m

The issue of “memory” or lack thereof should not be a factor. The role of an effective and unified opposition demands that this issue and so many others remain front and centre for the next 3 months.

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