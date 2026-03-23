Between Us

Between Us

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SM's avatar
SM
8d

If the IDF is so serious about accountability why haven’t they arrested the soldiers who killed a family last week? It’s hard for me to be a Zionist these days.

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Zevik's avatar
Zevik
7d

The Iranian regime always lies (propagandizes) and Trump is usually lying or exaggerating how great he’s doing. When neither side has a reputation for telling the truth, there’s no way to know what’s actually happening.

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