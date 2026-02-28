BREAKING: The United States Launches “Operation Epic Fury,” Marking a Historic Turning Point in the Middle East
With Israel as an active partner, Washington moves beyond deterrence- targeting Iran’s ballistic and nuclear infrastructure, challenging the future of the regime itself
In the early morning hours (Jerusalem time), the United States launched Epic Fury, a joint American and Israeli campaign against the Iranian military and the leadership of the regime, including the supreme leader himself. The Israelis are calling their part of the campaign Lion’s Roar. Israeli sources said this evening, Israel time, that they are certai…