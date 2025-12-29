Between Us

Between Us

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Tovia Ben Dovid's avatar
Tovia Ben Dovid
Dec 30

Great info!!! Amazing how a country can spend billions to kill Jews around the world and a country that does not share a border, resulting in the destruction of its own country and it's populace! Pure Evil, that needs to be crushed to free it's people, and eliminate the threat to Israel and the West!

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