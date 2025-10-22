Zuli Gee (Giongyosh), who adopted Abigail Idan and her two siblings after their parents, Smadar and Roee Idan, were murdered by Hamas on October 7 - and after Abigail was kidnapped to Gaza - wrote the following facebook post in Hebrew. Roee worked for Ynet, as do I. I’m sharing this because I see many thoughtful people on my feed who don’t understand why a large part of mainstream Israel will never again stand behind Netanyahu’s leadership.

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"For two years, I’ve been silent.

For two years, I haven’t said what’s on my heart.

I waited for the hostages to come home first. Ever since Abigail returned, I’ve become some sort of “national mom.” That’s only because I’ve kept quiet about what I really think about October 7.

Because if I say the truth- they’ll immediately say I’m a leftist, anti-Bibi.

Well, no - I’m not a leftist. I’m a Likud man, from the first time I ever stepped into a polling station.But- and here comes the big “but.”

The thing that’s been driving me mad for two years:

Smadar and Roee were murdered in front of their children. Abigail was kidnapped to Gaza for 51 days.

There was a funeral, there was a memorial, there was a remembrance day - and a year later, again the same story. And still, the sitting government - the one responsible for this disaster - didn’t bother to send a representative, didn’t pick up the phone, didn’t share in the grief, didn’t ask for forgiveness.

Not from me - but from the three 8orphans left without parents because of them.

That, in my eyes, is the bare minimum.

Taking credit for successes? In that, Bibi’s a champion. Rushing to take photos with released hostages? With pleasure.

As a friend once told me:

“He can make a thousand phone calls to Likud party members - for that he has time. But for a left-leaning kibbutznik who was slaughtered like a lamb -for that, he has no time.”I think he should’ve found the time to make just one phone call.

To say: “I’m sorry. I failed.”

The only ones who had the guts to knock on my door were very senior officers - I won’t name them - who looked me in the eye, bowed their heads, and said:

“I’m sorry. I failed to protect your home.”

That’s exactly what I expected from him - from Netanyahu - to do. A simple press conference, no excuses, no distractions.

Just to say: “I’m sorry. I failed.”

Bibi is a very smart man, a sharp man. Even politically - how does he not see that this would have instantly earned him a few more mandates? 🤣

It’s not shameful to admit a mistake.

The shame is to ignore it, to deny it, and to blame the whole world except yourself.

Tell me - is that leadership?

There are no successes without failures, in any field.

Courage means admitting, taking responsibility, and promising to try to fix things.

But apparently, that’s too much for him.

The fear of losing his grip on power is stronger - and this government, in my eyes, is the worst in the country’s history.

We went through a Holocaust on their watch, and they’re busy with the Attorney General, with draft exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox, and on and on.

I could go on and write much more, but I’ll stop here.

I promised Liron to stay statesmanlike and not get carried away. 🤣

And to my friends from Likud who are still on my feed - spare me the comments about the Attorney General, about “an anti-Bibi state commission of inquiry,” and all that nonsense. I’ve heard enough of it.

And finally - in the photo above: the grave of Smadar and Roee, from yesterday’s memorial.

This is addressed to all coalition members and to Mr. Netanyahu.

If you ever find yourselves near Kfar Harif- stop there for a moment.

Ask them for forgiveness out loud.

You can even take a photo, post it online.

Even on your way to court to support Bibi - stop there for a moment and do some soul-searching. 😉

That might be even more important than standing there like clowns shouting that he’s the victim and not to blame. For now, I’m done.

And thank you to everyone who read to the end".

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Here’s the link to the original post in Hebrew: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1K4c4FwWJ7/